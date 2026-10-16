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Sources: Porto determined to keep Froholdt amid Premier League interest

Victor Froholdt is emerging as one of Europe's top midfielders
Victor Froholdt is emerging as one of Europe's top midfieldersReuters / Marcelo Del Pozo

FC Porto intend to stand firm over Victor Froholdt if transfer offers arrive for the midfielder, with several major European clubs keeping tabs on one of the continent's most promising young talents.

The Denmark international has emerged as an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield, thanks to his consistency and reliability.

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Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the English sides to have monitored his development back to when he played for Copenhagen, while Real Madrid have also been linked recently with a move for the 20-year-old.

Froholdt is not currently understood to be at the top of the shortlist for any of those clubs, but his emergence has put him firmly on the radar as a potential alternative should primary targets prove difficult to secure.

His availability could become a key factor in that equation, with some clubs viewing him as a player who might be attainable for a reasonable fee despite reports of an €85 million release clause in his Porto contract. 

However, that does not mean the Portuguese side are preparing to entertain offers. 

Sources indicate that Porto intend to resist any attempts to prise Froholdt away this season, with the club determined to retain a player who has become an important part of their midfield.

Froholdt has been ever-present in Porto's campaign apart from two matches missed due to concussion, underlining the consistency that has helped establish his reputation.

Porto are currently top of the Portuguese league and have little incentive to weaken a team competing for domestic honours. Keeping Froholdt would also allow them to continue developing a player whose value could rise further if he maintains his current trajectory. 

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