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Roma turn to Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens after Crysencio Summerville blow

Roma turn to Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens after Crysencio Summerville blow
Roma turn to Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens after Crysencio Summerville blowNEIL HALL / EPA / Profimedia

Roma have reportedly turned to Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens after losing out to Al Hilal in the race to sign Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville, 26, had been the Serie A side’s priority target, but the Dutchman opted to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for a reported £60 million, including add-ons.

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Roma are still on the lookout for a new left winger, and although RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa in the dream, signing the Norwegian would cost a hefty fee.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea’s Gittens, 21, is the latest name on the Italian club’s shortlist.

Gittens joined Chelsea from Dortmund for a reported £48.5 million plus £3.5 million in add-ons last summer, but a hamstring injury meant he was unable to make much of an impression.

While a permanent deal for Gittens would also be expensive, reports have suggested that Chelsea may be willing to let him leave on loan.

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Jamie GittensCrysencio SummervilleChelseaAl HilalSerie APremier LeagueFootball transfers