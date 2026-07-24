Roma have reportedly turned to Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens after losing out to Al Hilal in the race to sign Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville, 26, had been the Serie A side’s priority target, but the Dutchman opted to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for a reported £60 million, including add-ons.

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Roma are still on the lookout for a new left winger, and although RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa in the dream, signing the Norwegian would cost a hefty fee.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea’s Gittens, 21, is the latest name on the Italian club’s shortlist.

Gittens joined Chelsea from Dortmund for a reported £48.5 million plus £3.5 million in add-ons last summer, but a hamstring injury meant he was unable to make much of an impression.

While a permanent deal for Gittens would also be expensive, reports have suggested that Chelsea may be willing to let him leave on loan.