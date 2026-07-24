Cesc Fabregas' Como are reportedly set to make a new bid for unwanted Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with regular game time under new boss Xabi Alonso set to be limited.

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It’s been widely reported that Chalobah has accepted personal terms with Fabregas’ Como, but the two clubs are yet to agree a fee.

According to the Daily Mail, the Serie A side have indicated they’re willing to make an offer that is closer to Chelsea’s £35 million valuation.

So far, Como have only bid around £25 million, including add-ons. It’s understood that Fabregas is pushing to get the deal over the line.