Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Como set to make improved bid for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah

Como set to make improved bid for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah
Como set to make improved bid for Chelsea defender Trevoh ChalobahREUTERS

Cesc Fabregas' Como are reportedly set to make a new bid for unwanted Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with regular game time under new boss Xabi Alonso set to be limited.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s been widely reported that Chalobah has accepted personal terms with Fabregas’ Como, but the two clubs are yet to agree a fee.

According to the Daily Mail, the Serie A side have indicated they’re willing to make an offer that is closer to Chelsea’s £35 million valuation.

So far, Como have only bid around £25 million, including add-ons. It’s understood that Fabregas is pushing to get the deal over the line.

Mentions
Serie ATrevoh ChalobahCesc FabregasChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers