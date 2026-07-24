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Como make improved bid to Chelsea for Trevor Chalobah

Como make improved bid to Chelsea for Trevor Chalobah
Como make improved bid to Chelsea for Trevor Chalobah Credit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Como have made an improved offer to Chelsea for Trevor Chalobah.

The Italian side have offered a €25m fixed fee and €5m in add-ons to reach €30m, per Fabrizio Romano.

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It is believed Chalobah is keen on making the switch to the Serie A and for a new challenge to play under manager Cesc Fabregas. 

The 27-year-old made 34 appearances for The Blues last season, scoring three goals. 

With the arrival of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £52 million, it might prove to be the right time for Chalobah to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. 

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Serie ATrevoh ChalobahChelseaComo