Atalanta release statement after Juric hospitalisation
The former Southampton manager took charge of Atalanta earlier this summer after Gian Piero Gasperini's departure for Roma.
Juric had suffered complications caused by a bacterial epiglottitis infection which led to him being hospitalised. He is expected to be discharged later this week.
Atalanta announced last night: "Atalanta BC announces that coach Ivan Juric was hospitalized in recent days at the Bolognini Hospital in Seriate, in the ENT department headed by Dr. Davide Panciera, following a serious inflammation of the upper airways, complicated by a bacterial infection of the epiglottis, which was treated with intravenous antibiotics.
"The current clinical picture is significantly improving, and a protected discharge is expected in the next few days."