Atalanta release statement after Juric hospitalisation
Atalanta have released a statement after coach Ivan Juric was rushed to hospital with "serious inflammation" of his airways.

The former Southampton manager took charge of Atalanta earlier this summer after Gian Piero Gasperini's departure for Roma.

Juric had suffered complications caused by a bacterial epiglottitis infection which led to him being hospitalised. He is expected to be discharged later this week.

Atalanta announced last night: "Atalanta BC announces that coach Ivan Juric was hospitalized in recent days at the Bolognini Hospital in Seriate, in the ENT department headed by Dr. Davide Panciera, following a serious inflammation of the upper airways, complicated by a bacterial infection of the epiglottis, which was treated with intravenous antibiotics.

"The current clinical picture is significantly improving, and a protected discharge is expected in the next few days."

