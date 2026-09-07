Strachan worried for Coventry & says computer that wrote tough fixture list is "perverted"

Manchester United and Leeds legend Gordon Strachan has admitted he is worried for Coventry's chances of survival.

The Sky Blues have lost all three of their opening top-flight matches and failed to score a goal so far as the newly promoted side sit dead bottom of the Premier League table.

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Led by manager Frank Lampard, Coventry have faced Manchester City, Hull City and champions Arsenal so far in what has been a tough fixture list.

Strachan was spoke to Midnite as part of its ‘Built Different Index’ launch, which ranks all 92 clubs across the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two about how Coventry have not been dealt an easy hand.

“I've got to say that Coventry have been so unfortunate, because they could have got the three points on Saturday easily. But when that (Hull) game was between Arsenal and Man City away, there's something perverted about the computer who wrote that. That really shouldn't have happened. It really shouldn't have happened.

“They didn't deserve to lose. Let's get that right, because I watched the game, they didn't deserve to lose. But you play the first and second teams from last year with the three games you get up. You can be very lucky at times with what you've got, because I know the other teams are coming later on, that you might think you've got a better chance against.

“But mentally, when you see somebody who you think is in your kind of range like an Ipswich or a Hull who are four points or five points ahead of you after four games, it's hard to work with mentally.”

Lampard has now won only one of his past 20 Premier League games and his side next face Brighton on Sunday as they seek to collect their first points.