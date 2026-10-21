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Rose confirms Bournemouth sensation Kroupi could make return against Manchester United

Rose confirms Bournemouth sensation Kroupi could make return against Manchester United
Rose confirms Bournemouth sensation Kroupi could make return against Manchester UnitedEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has confirmed striker Eli Junior Kroupi could make his return in their game against Manchester United on Sunday (October 25).

The 20-year-old has been out of action since July after suffering a fractured metatarsal during Bournemouth’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

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Kroupi was one of the Premier League’s breakout stars last season, scoring 13 goals in his 35 games across all competitions.

Initial reports from Bournemouth’s medical team had stated that the striker was unlikely to feature until November, but his recovery has exceeded expectations.

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth’s Europa League clash with AC Milan, Rose confirmed that Kroupi could feature in the over the weekend.

"Junior is back into the team training, but not on the UEFA list," Rose explained. "But maybe we can have him for some minutes in Manchester."

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