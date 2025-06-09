Nico Williams in talks over bumper new Athletic Club deal

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is reportedly in talks over a massive new with the club despite interest from several Premier League and La Liga clubs.

The 22-year-old was a key player for Spain throughout their UEFA Nations League campaign, scoring in the 5-4 semi-final win over France before ultimately losing to Portugal on penalties in the final.

Williams has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Mames this summer, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Real Madrid interested.

Now, according to Estadio Deportivo, Athletic Club haven’t given up hope on keeping him at the club and are set to start talks over a new deal in Bilbao.

Athletic will offer their talismanic winger a bumper salary increase reported to be around €10 million (£8m/$11m) per season.