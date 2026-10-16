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Moyes confirms Everton contract talks on hold after club put up for sale

Moyes confirms Everton contract talks on hold after club put up for sale
Moyes confirms Everton contract talks on hold after club put up for saleREUTERS

Everton boss David Moyes confirmed that talks over a new contract have been put on hold after The Friedkin Group's shock sale announcement.

Everton have had an impressive start to the season, currently sitting in fifth with ten points, unbeaten in their opening six games.

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Despite that, current owners, The Friedkin Group, have put the club up for sale, just two years after acquiring a controlling stake in the club.

Speaking ahead of their game against Chelsea on Saturday (October 17), Moyes confirmed that talks over a new deal have gone cold.

"There's been plenty of talks happening through the summer but maybe with the way things have gone at the moment, there's maybe been a bit of a lull, trying to get things in order,” he said.

Discussing his priorities, Moyes added: "But like I've said many times, it's not the most important thing for me. 

“I just want to keep trying to drive Everton on and build them up, and see if we can continue to improve."

Moyes’ current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

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