Jordan convinced Friedkin will be good for Everton

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes that Dan Friedkin would be a great buyer for Everton.

The Toffees are in the process of being sold by owner Farhad Moshiri, due to a lack of funding.

Advertisement Advertisement

The American billionaire Friedkin, who already owns AS Roma in Italy, is set to take the 94.1% stake that Moshiri owns.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “They (the Friedkin Group) have got the cash and the ability to do it off their own volition and not loading things with debt that never felt like a model Everton can sustain anyway.

“Everton can’t sustain, going forward, a debt-servicing mechanism because their cash flow is already proved that. To load it with more debt wasn’t really going to work.

“You’ve got various people, one a very good mate of mine, George Downing, and his colleague Andy Bell, both very well financially. George, you’ll never see in the public domain so I’m going to be quite sensitive, but I understand both of these scenarios - whether that be Friedkin, Andy Bell or whoever else - have the means to be able to, within reason, what they want.

“The idea Everton were in some mortal jeopardy was something I never really contended with. Moshiri, on the other hand, is going to have to take a view rather quickly... because the idea that Everton can pull themselves through the summer - that you can pull through the TV revenues that will drop in August... you can’t because they have been assigned to other people to other debts.

“Moshiri himself is going to have to write cheques out to bankroll it so the quicker he gets into a situation where he aligns on a deal he wants to do, the less it’s going to cost him and the more he’s going to be able to extract what economically has been carnage for him. He will be taking a £500-700 million bath.

“Dan Friedkin has plenty of money. If you look at his background, his father owns huge Toyota franchises in America. They have plenty of cash. Everton will be moving in a direction, sooner rather than later, that gives them stability they haven’t had for some time.”