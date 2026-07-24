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Inter Milan prepare loan-to-buy offer for Tottenham's Cristian Romero

Inter Milan prepare loan-to-buy offer for Tottenham's Cristian Romero
Inter Milan prepare loan-to-buy offer for Tottenham's Cristian RomeroČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Zach Forster/Sports Press Photo

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a loan-to-buy offer for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave Spurs this summer having captained them through two consecutive 17th place Premier League finished.

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Romero has been linked with several top European sides, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Inter Milan are planning to make a loan-to-buy offer for the centre back.

It’s become a hallmark of modern Italian football as they struggle to compete with other top European sides financially.

Schira reports that it will be an ‘expensive’ loan fee with an obligation rather than an option and Inter have a contract until 2031 ready.

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Premier LeagueCristian Gabriel RomeroInterTottenhamSerie AFootball transfers