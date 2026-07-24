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Idrissa Gueye leaves Everton as free agent

Idrissa Gueye leaves Everton as free agent
Idrissa Gueye leaves Everton as free agentČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Graeme Wilcockson

Everton have confirmed that veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye has left the club as a free agent.

The 36-year-old rejoined the Merseyside club from PSG back in the summer of 2022 and has been a mainstay ever since.

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Gueye made 236 appearances across all competitions for Everton over his two spells, including 25 last season.

Everton have now confirmed that the central midfielder has left the club as a free agent after the two parties were unable to agree on a contract extension.

Per The Athletic, talks were halted during Senegal’s World Cup campaign, and Gueye is now expected to take a more lucrative offer elsewhere.

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Idrissa GueyeEvertonPremier LeagueFootball transfers