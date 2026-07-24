Enzo Maresca on Rodri, Grealish and Trafford: all the key qoutes from City boss' first presser

Enzo Maresca has discussed the futures of Rodri, Jack Grealish and James Trafford during his first press conference as Manchester City boss.

Enzo Maresca has discussed the futures of Rodri, Jack Grealish and James Trafford during his first press conference as Manchester City boss.

Maresca said City will look to conduct more business during the current transfer window.

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"I think there is always something to do because it is something we want and the dynamic of the window.

"There are a few things to do but we are in the process to do that."

There has been question marks surrounding Rodri and links to Real Madrid, while the World Cup winner is set to miss the start of the Premier League season following minor surgery.

Maresca continued: "Around big players, there is always speculation. I am not worried about that; it is normal. They won the World Cup and he was the best player.

"Every manager would want Rodri because he is a top player. For now, surgery on Monday and he needs a holiday; he needs to rest and needs recovery. Then he will be back with us."

The new boss was asked about Jack Grealish, who's future is currently uncertain at City.

"Jack, at the moment, is here. He is a Man City player. I alwyas say the same, if there are players who belong to the club, it is my duty to coach them.

"I have a good relation with Jack. He has a big heart and is a very good guy. We will see what will happen."

Another player linked with a move away from the Etihad is goalkeeper James Trafford.

On Trafford, Maresca added: "When the window is open, anything can happen. We will see.

"At the moment, he is one of our keepers."