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Brighton set to sign Colombian sensation Matias Orozco from Deportivo Cali

Brighton set to sign Colombian sensation Matias Orozco from Deportivo Cali
Brighton set to sign Colombian sensation Matias Orozco from Deportivo CaliREUTERS

Brighton are reportedly set to complete a deal to bring Deportivo Cali youngster Matias Orozco to the Premier League.

The South Coast club are at it again, enacting their now famous recruitment policy of signing raw young talents from across the globe.

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It’s been immensely successful for them, most notably signing Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle for a reported £4 million before selling him on to Chelsea for £115 million.

According to The Athletic, Orozco, 18, is set to become the latest after Brighton agreed a deal with his current club, Deportivo Cali.

The central midfielder has made 24 appearances in the Colombian Primera and managed to score twice across all competitions.

It’s understood that once the deal is completed, Orozco will be sent out on loan in order to gain valuable first-team experience.

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Premier LeagueMatias OrozcoDep. CaliBrightonFootball transfers

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