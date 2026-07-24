Brentford have reportedly made an offer to sign defender Malick Diouf from West Ham.

West Ham’s summer clear out has so far been an immense success, selling Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville for a reported combined fee of £150 million.

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According to Foot Mercato, Diouf, 21, could be the next to leave the now Championship side, with Brentford interested.

The report adds that Keith Andrews’ side have already made an offer for the left-back, but they are not the only club expected to be interest.

Diouf joined West Ham from Slavia Prague for a fee of £19m, plus £4.3m in add-ons, making 34 appearances across all competitions.