Arsenal and Tottenham fight it out for Norway sensation Antonio Nusa

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly ready to fight it out for RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa.

The 21-year-old had a fruitful season for the German club, scoring five goals and providing four assists in his 35 games.

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Nusa’s form earned himself a place in Norway’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he scored just once, the opener in the 2-1 round of 32 win over Ivory Coast.

According to The Sun, North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are both monitoring the youngster’s situation.

RB Leipzig have now intention of selling Nusa for anything less that £51 million, with the likes of Roma and AC Milan previously linked.