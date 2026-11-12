Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Pochettino handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as he takes over Man Utd

USA eye Guardiola as Pochettino closes in on Man United job

Man Utd reach verbal agreement with Pochettino to replace Carrick

Michael Carrick sacked! Pochettino to take over as Man Utd make huge decision

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Man Utd clear-out plans will stand regardless of next manager

Manchester United announce Carrick sacking with Pochettino poised to take over

ATP Finals: Draw, schedule and all you need to know about the season-ending tournament

Stockholm turns into nightmare for Rune again as Dane withdraws from quarter-final

Ligue 1 strugglers Le Havre appoint Valerien Ismael as coach

Valerien Ismael has been appointed coach of Ligue 1 side Le Havre
Valerien Ismael has been appointed coach of Ligue 1 side Le HavreGEORGE WOOD / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Much-travelled Valerien Ismael has been appointed coach of Ligue 1 strugglers Le Havre, the club said on Thursday.

The former Strasbourg, Crystal Palace, Lens, Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich defender has agreed a deal until the end of the season, the club confirmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 51-year-old has previously coached in Germany, Greece, Austria, England and Turkey, but has never coached in his native France.

Ismael has been without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers last February after a year in charge with the Championship club mired in a relegation battle before his departure.

Le Havre are rock bottom in France
Le Havre are rock bottom in FranceFlashscore

He faces a daunting task at Le Havre, who have just two points from 10 games and are propping up the bottom of the league.

His first match in charge will be crucial in the fight for survival away at relegation rivals Troyes on November 20th.

Previous coach Didier Digard kept the Normandy team in the top flight over the previous two seasons despite limited resources, but was sacked at the end of October.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Ligue 1Valerien IsmaelLe Havre

Related Articles

Lens sack Cahuzac after string of Ligue 1 and European defeats

Lens consider former Marseille boss Beye to replace Cahuzac

Lens reportedly sack head coach Cahuzac after Champions League struggles