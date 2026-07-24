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DONE DEAL: Morocco midfielder Bilal Nadir joins Hamburg

DONE DEAL: Morocco midfielder Bilal Nadir joins Hamburg
DONE DEAL: Morocco midfielder Bilal Nadir joins HamburgPsnewZ / Bestimage / Profimedia

Hamburg have confirmed the signing of Moroccan midfielder Bilal Nadir.

The 22-year-old heads to the German side as a free agent having left Marseille once his contract expired earlier in the summer.

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Nadir was a bit-part player for the French club, starting just five of his 20 Ligue 1 games, scoring zero goals but providing four assists.

"I'm very happy to ⁠be a HSV player now. I can't wait to meet ‌the HSV fans and play for Hamburg," Nadir told the club’s website.

Sporting director Claus Costa added: "Bilal has a lot of quality and is technically very strong." ⁠

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Ligue 1Bilal NadirHamburgerBundesligaFootball transfers