Mourinho fires World Cup jibe at Spain over 'eternal' Mbappe

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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.Profimedia

Kylian Mbappe opened his goalscoring account for the 2026/27 season in style with a hat-trick in a 4-1 home win over rivals Real Sociedad.

The France international secured back-to-back wins for Jose Mourinho in his first two league games in charge since landing back in Madrid this summer.

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Victory at the Estadio Bernabeu was a key one for Mourinho and Mbappe, as the former looks to prove himself once again at the top level, and the latter remains under pressure to fire Real Madrid to a major trophy in 2027.

Mbappe was also frustrated over the summer, as Span knocked France out in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, before going on to defeat Argentina in the final.

La Roja pair Marc Cucurella and Mikel Oyarzabal paraded the trophy to the home crowd before kick off - but Mourinho hinted at Mbappe's achievements being greater as an individual - after setting a new record for the most World Cup goals scored (22).

"There are 25 World Cup-winning players, but only one is for eternity: the player with the most World Cup goals. I see him very hungry to make history with Real Madrid."

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