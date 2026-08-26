Hansi Flick confirms debut plan for 'clear leader' Rodri

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Barcelona star Rodri.
Barcelona star Rodri.Profimedia

Rodri is set to make his Barcelona debut against Athletic Club in LaLiga action tomorrow night.

Spain's captain is now settled in Catalonia - after opting against a summer move to Real Madrid - and landing La Roja to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title in July.

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Barcelona moved swiftly to secure a deal with Manchester City, as part of an up front transfer fee of €60M, which allowed the former Villarreal man to head home.

However, his start to Barca life has been complicated by an extended summer break after the World Cup, and a back operation last month.

Despite initially not being expected to be ready until mid-September, Hansi Flick confirmed he's ahead of schedule, and on course to face their Basque visitors.

"The plan is for him to play a few minutes in the game. We also have Marc Bernal to play in that position, but Rodri has more experience, he's a clear leader. 

"Together with Pedri, he'll allow us to control the ball and the opposition. That's very important. We lost too much possession against Elche. 

"Rodri is one of the best. We'll enjoy having them together."

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