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Watford confirm the signing of striker Bravo from Udinese

Watford confirm the signing of young striker Bravo from Udinese
Watford confirm the signing of young striker Bravo from Udinese Credit: Jonathan Moscrop / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Watford have confirmed the signing of Spanish U21 striker Iker Bravo from Udinese.

The 21-year-old has moved to Vicarage Road on a permanent deal and has signed a three-year-deal with the club, per Sky Sports. 

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Bravo spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas in Spain's second division, where he made 19 appearances but did not score a single goal. 

For Udinese, the Spaniard has netted four times during his time at the club across two seasons. 

Group Technical Director Gian Luca Nani said: "Iker is a promising young talent.

“His development at Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and with the Spanish national teams speaks for itself.

“He is a versatile attacking player with an excellent technical quality. 

“We are confident he will be a valuable addition to the squad and bring new attacking options to the team.”

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