Watford confirm the signing of striker Bravo from Udinese

Watford confirm the signing of young striker Bravo from Udinese

Watford have confirmed the signing of Spanish U21 striker Iker Bravo from Udinese.

The 21-year-old has moved to Vicarage Road on a permanent deal and has signed a three-year-deal with the club, per Sky Sports.

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Bravo spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas in Spain's second division, where he made 19 appearances but did not score a single goal.

For Udinese, the Spaniard has netted four times during his time at the club across two seasons.

Group Technical Director Gian Luca Nani said: "Iker is a promising young talent.

“His development at Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and with the Spanish national teams speaks for itself.

“He is a versatile attacking player with an excellent technical quality.

“We are confident he will be a valuable addition to the squad and bring new attacking options to the team.”