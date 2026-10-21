Yaya Toure requests more time after Roma thrash Slovan Bratislava

Slovan Bratislava boss Yaya Toure insisted he needed more time after his side went down 4-0 against AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League fixture at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

The Slovakian side conceded two goals in the first half and another two in the second to suffer their third defeat in the competition and remain rooted at the bottom.

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Bratislava’s 2026/27 Champions League campaign has been a struggle under manager Toure. While sitting at the bottom of the league phase table with zero points from three matches, they have conceded 13 goals and scored only once.

Their first game was a 6-1 defeat against champions Paris Saint-Germain, followed by a 3-0 loss against VfB Stuttgart before Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat against Roma.

The former Manchester City midfielder discussed their defeat against Roma and why his team was not able to get something from the game.

Bratislava not united

"If we compare ourselves to Roma, they have millions to spend. I know it’s hard to accept, but you have to give me time," Toure said after the game, as quoted by RomaPress.

"The whole team wants to improve, get on track, and get results. But we have to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground.

"They give 100 per cent in training; in a few months, these things can improve. We play a lot of games, but the gap between the teams is huge. We have to work to avoid certain mistakes and give our opponents a hard time."

Toure added: "I think they’re working very well defensively; they make very few mistakes. My players have to enjoy themselves when they’re on the pitch; football is about having fun, being together.

"We’re not united. There are some positive things, but we’re not focused for 90 minutes, and that’s disappointing. We’ve worked on it, but there’s a lot to do. We have to fight and help each other.

"There’s a lot to learn from a Roma like this; I know how we need to improve, and we’ll try to do so."

On whether his approach for the game worked, Toure explained: "We had prepared very well; it was disappointing because we could have done better, but instead we were passive.

"On pitches like this, you pay for it, and then it becomes complicated. We paid for our mistakes; we must improve, otherwise it will be tough for the rest of the tournament."

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini said after their first win: "The team is doing well; they’re in good spirits.

"But they shouldn’t get too complacent; they need to keep doing the essentials and play consistently. On nights like this, they could even afford to be a little more precise."

In the local league, Toure’s Bratislava are currently lying fourth with 20 points from 10 matches. They are six points behind leaders FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda.

Their next Champions League fixture will be against LASK on Tuesday, November 3rd, at Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, Austria.