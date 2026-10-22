Germany coach Klopp questions Bayern's tactics and Kane's role in Arsenal draw

German national team coach Jurgen Klopp openly criticised Bayern Munich's defensive tactics against Arsenal during a half-time interview with DAZN on Wednesday night. Watching from the stands at the Allianz Arena during Bayern's 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League, Klopp admitted that he has "still not entirely understood what Bayern is doing against the ball."

Klopp was puzzled by Vincent Kompany's tactics without the ball and the role of Harry Kane in that system.

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"To this day, I still haven't fully understood what Bayern do without the ball. But I simply want to keep learning," said Klopp: "Sometimes it's hybrid, then man-to-man, then not man-to-man. I'm still learning."

He added that striker Kane was "everywhere" on the pitch: "With the ball, I think that's fine, but without it?"

Kane was sometimes found in his own penalty area - much to the national team coach's bemusement: "I'm not the pope of football; everyone can do whatever they want. But I still haven't fully figured it out either."

Klopp noted that Bayern's overall counter-pressing and mid-block structures appeared heavily disorganised at intervals, leaving them exposed to Arsenal's rotations.

Against the Gunners, Kane set up a big chance for Serge Gnabry (20') and Alphonso Davies's equaliser in the 35th minute with superb passes from deep. Later, back in his usual role as a No. 9, he won a penalty and converted it himself to make it 2-1.

See all the stats from Bayern's draw with Arsenal

Kompany defends Kane's role

"What Harry does very well - I've defended against him many times: Sometimes he's there and sometimes he isn't, but he gets there in the end, that's for sure," Vincent Kompany explained when discussing the role of the leading Ballon d'Or contender. "He's everywhere and a player who makes the right decisions an incredible number of times."

Harry Kane acknowledged Klopp's comments in a post-match interview, admitting that Arsenal's tactical movements forced Bayern into confusion. He noted that the squad became stuck in a low block for far too long - especially in the final 15 minutes leading up to Declan Rice's equaliser - and agreed that identifying who to trigger the press against is a clear area for improvement.