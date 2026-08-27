EXCLUSIVE: Sabah boss Dambrauskas talks Champions League dream

Today, as the balls are drawn in Monaco for the Champions League main phase, one name will inevitably make fans and pundits do a double-take: Sabah FK. Born only in 2017, this Azerbaijani club based in Masazir, a suburb of Baku, has completed an astonishing climb to reach the most prestigious stage of them all.

Even before this Champions League qualification, they pulled off a historic feat by securing the domestic double, winning both the Azerbaijan Premier League and the Azerbaijan Cup.

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But the most compelling storyline isn't just on the pitch, but it sits on the bench. Much of this miracle is down to a truly unique manager, Valdas Dambrauskas. The 49-year-old Lithuanian coach never had a career as a professional football player. Instead, he kickstarted his coaching dream by competing on the Lithuanian edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. He used that experience to move to England and study the beautiful game from scratch.

Before arriving at Sabah, Dambrauskas built an impressive resume of triumphs across Europe, collecting trophies in Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia and Bulgaria. Now, he has achieved the impossible: dethroning the long-standing dominance of Qarabag and leading his young club to unimaginable glory.

In this exclusive interview for Flashscore, we sit down with the mastermind behind the Sabah miracle to discuss his incredible journey, his philosophy of domination football and his readiness to test himself against the absolute best. Showing absolutely no awe for the big stage.

There has been a lot of talk about your participation in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in Lithuania, which allowed you to start your coaching career: is it all true? What memories do you have of that experience? And without it, would you still have gone to England to learn?

"I went to this show to compete and to have a good time. Since I was 12 years old, when I realised I will not be a professional player, I knew I wanted to be a football coach.

"It happened that the possibility to move to England arrived. I went there for a better life, but with a clear idea to try to get on the football coaching ladder.

"I am very happy I can work in football and make it my profession. I cannot guess what would have happened without this game, but I believe I would have found a way to achieve my dream."

You belong to that group of coaches who have never played football. How do you think this aspect has characterised your approach?

"I cannot say that this is a benefit. I still believe former players have a better starting position. They have respect, more contacts, a feeling for the changing room.

"However, football coaching has changed a lot during the years and this profession has evolved. In our days, a football coach is much more than a leader or tactician. He must understand so many things such as: fitness, human physiology, psychology, management, finances, administration, be a good organizer, be a good communicator, analytical, sometimes an actor, not even talking about tactical know-how.

"Plus, I believe the most important aspect, emotional intelligence. I believe football players who go into coaching straight after their careers are not even aware of some of those responsibilities.

"Coaches that never played football compensate for those shortcomings by studying and learning every day. I worked and am still working every day to get better. My biggest fear is to stop learning and stop developing."

Valdas Dambrauskas celebrates Sabah's qualification to the Champions League. Gilavar / Alamy / Profimedia

In England, did you study to already become a coach?

"Oh yes. From the day I arrived, it was all about the dream to become a football coach. It went in stages. First to learn the language. Then to sign up for the Level 1 Coaching course. Then to the Level 2 Coaching course. Then to gain experience with my first coaching session in youth football.

"Then to get a job in some pro or semi-pro club academy. Then a Sports Science and Coaching degree at university. I went to every possible course or conference to improve myself.

"Then I started to dream and plan how to get a job in professional football. I knew in England it would be impossible, but I would get a chance in my home country."

What are the cornerstones of your football, an offensive and modern football? Who have you studied? Who inspires you?

"I like to score goals. If one word can describe my way, it would be domination. I am not afraid to take risks. The best result for me would be 4-3 with four different players scoring and four different players giving an assist. Can you imagine a dressing room after a game like this?

"Therefore, I like teams and coaches that follow the same trend. It changes, though; I used to love Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, Marcelo Bielsa, Ralf Rangnick, etc. I am learning a lot from other sports too, particularly basketball, American football, rugby, ice hockey… I think sometimes I am learning or getting more ideas from other sports than football itself."

Why do they call you the Lithuanian Mourinho? And do you like it?

"I don’t think it stuck. Maybe some time ago because neither me nor Jose Mourinho had significant careers as football players."

You have coached and won in many parts of Europe; you have travelled a lot. What have you brought from all those experiences into this incredible adventure at Sabah?

"To work in different countries, traditions and environments is the biggest gift I received from football in my career. It enriched me as a person and as a football coach. In coaching, I always try not to see a football player but a human being first of all.

"Only by understanding the human being can you coach a football player. In the past, a football coach used to keep a distance from the players; my philosophy is to be as close to them as possible.

"In FC Sabah, we have a very multicultural team, and those past experiences from different countries allow me to understand my players better and to find a way to improve them."

Sabah, a team born in 2017 that you have led to conquer the championship, the cup, and now access to the main draw of the Champions League: what emotions do you feel looking back at this movie?

"It was a really incredible year. In the local championship, there was a truly great FC Qarabag side that created so much noise in the Champions League last season.

"They won the Azerbaijani championship 12 times in the last 13 years and for 13 years in a row qualified for European competitions. We learned from them; they made us better. Every game against each other was the highest level of tactical, mental and technical battle.

"To win a league, a cup and to qualify for the Champions League group phase in one season is beyond imagination. It is very hard work from everyone in the club, from the cleaner to the President.

"Most of the clubs preach teamwork, but I know from my experience, because I worked in ten different clubs, very few really do. FC Sabah's strength is exactly here: everyone in the club is doing his job and pulling in the same direction."

Champions League: With what spirit will you participate in this competition?

"First of all, to test ourselves and compete against the best. It is not only excitement but also a big responsibility and an opportunity. It is very important for the club's growth. We can only grow individually and as a team. We want to use this opportunity."

You have interrupted the long dominance of Qarabag: are they a model for you or just rivals? This competition, in my opinion, can only be good for football in Azerbaijan: do you agree?

"What Qarabag did over the years for Azerbaijan football is beyond any praise. To win the title 12 times in the last 13 years and to qualify for European competitions 13 times in a row speaks louder than any words.

"Even before coming to Azerbaijan, I was following them with very big interest and trying to understand their success. Every game playing against them was like a learning curve that I can compare with a university diploma.

"I learned so much from those games and I am looking forward to experiencing them again this season. I also believe competition in Azerbaijani football will be good for everyone. There are other good teams like Zira, Turan and Neftci that are not shy to speak or to show their ambitions. I believe the Azerbaijani football league has a good future."