Arsenal midfielder Rice: That's three times Raya has saved us

David Raya played down his heroics after his penalty save in Arsenal's 0-0 draw at Champions League opponents Atalanta.

Raya produced a wonder double save to deny Mateo Retegui from the penalty spot on Thursday night.

He said afterwards: "It was just a penalty and I was lucky to go the right way.

"I was unlucky that the rebound went straight to him but I was quick enough to get up and save it. It is fantastic to be able to keep the clean sheet and to help the team to get at least a point."

He added: "I'm in a good place right now."

Raya highlighted keeper coach Inaki Cana's input as they waited for Retegui to step up.

"It was a long wait and time to decide if it was a penalty or not, so I just wanted to speak to the goalkeeper coach to have more of a sense of which way I should go, what to do and what not to do," he said afterwards.

"Credit to him because he helps me a lot in every aspect. He does all the work with everything and he also deserves credit for the save."

Teammate Declan Rice also said: "It is massive pressure. He was our number one last season, he is now fully our number one, there is no doubt or questions around that anymore.

"That is three games this season where he has made crucial saves - he is doing everything right and is living away from the game the right way and that is showing on the pitch."