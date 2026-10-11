AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed head coach of Brazilian side Corinthians

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Clarence Seedorf ⁠has returned to management after seven years away from the dugout
Clarence Seedorf ⁠has returned to management after seven years away from the dugoutGIUSEPPE MAFFIA / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf ⁠has returned to a managerial role after seven ‌years, with Brazilian side Corinthians announcing ‌the 50-year-old as their ‌coach on Sunday.

The former ‌Real Madrid, Inter Milan and ‌AC Milan player had last managed Cameroon, where he ‌was sacked in July ⁠2019.

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He has joined Corinthians on a ​contract until the end of the 2027 season, ​the club said in a statement.

Corinthians, who are ⁠a point ​above the relegation zone in the Brazilian Serie A, sacked previous manager Fernando Diniz ‌on Wednesday.

Seedorf had terminated his contract with Botafogo to retire as a player and take up his first managerial role at Milan in January 2014.

He took over at Milan when ‌they were 11th, and ​helped them finish eighth, before ‌being dismissed in June. He later coached Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

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