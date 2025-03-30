Nice coach Haise: Is it worth being annoyed with Ratcliffe?

Nice manager Franck Haise is upset with club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after comments this past week.

The Manchester United co-owner took aim his Nice team and also Ligue 1 in an interview with The Times.

Ratcliffe stated: “I don’t particularly enjoy going to watch Nice because there are some good players, but the level of football is not high enough for me to get excited.”

In response, Haise admits he was left unimpressed.

“He (Ratcliffe) hasn’t seen a Nice match this season,” said Haise, ahead of his side’s trip to Monaco tonight. “He is speaking a bit more about what he saw at another time. With the people who are here at the club, we are here to make the club progress in order to be even better.

“We can be annoyed, that’s obvious. But is it really worth staying annoyed for a long time? We have to keep working, enjoying ourselves and doing the best possible.”