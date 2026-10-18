Magical Mbappe stars again as Real Madrid put four past Sevilla

Real Madrid eased their way to an eighth successive LaLiga home win after dispatching Sevilla 4-1 at the Bernabeu, closing the gap between themselves and Barcelona back to six points.

Los Blancos’ attention returned to domestic matters following their epic 4-3 UEFA Champions League comeback win over Roma, as Jose Mourinho’s side looked to stay in touch with runaway leaders Barcelona after the Catalans picked up another victory on Saturday.

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With the gauntlet laid down by their great rivals, a piece of magic from Arda Guler broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 30th minute. Jude Bellingham sprayed the ball out to Yan Diomande, who in turn picked out the Turkish starlet to unleash a wonderful looping finish over Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The Sevilla shot-stopper prevented Kylian Mbappe from adding a second with an outstretched leg moments later, but Real’s top scorer wouldn’t have to wait much longer to add his name to the scoresheet. Bellingham sublimely backheeled the ball into the Frenchman’s path, which he effortlessly took into his stride with some incredible footwork before turning home from close range just seven minutes after Guler’s opener.

Thibaut Courtois was a mere spectator in the opposite goal, until he made a fine one-handed save to keep out Lucien Agoume’s strike in first-half stoppage time.

There was a sign of encouragement for the visitors after the restart when Felix Correia’s speculative effort deflected over the bar, but crucially, it was Real who struck next from the spot. Diomande slotted a ball through to Mbappe, whose heels were clipped by Castrin in the box. Referee Mateo Busquets pointed to the spot, and Mbappe coolly converted a panenka penalty past Vlachodimos.

AC Milan loanee Youssouf Fofana looked to cut the deficit back to two, as Courtois was called into action again to parry away his strike from just outside the box.

The visitors certainly weren’t in the mood to roll over, and Manuel Bueno gave Sevilla hope of an unlikely comeback when he capitalised on some sloppy Real defending with a clinical left-footed strike.

Ultimately, that proved to be a mere consolation, as Diomande capped off another impressive display with a ferocious effort of his own just two minutes later to re-establish the hosts’ three-goal lead.

It was an emphatic way for Mourinho's men to secure a sixth win from their last seven games across all competitions (L1) and leapfrog Real Betis into third ahead of next week's El Clasico meeting with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are now winless in 16 LaLiga head-to-heads (D2, L14) and remain sixth after suffering a third league defeat this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Guler's match stats Flashscore

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