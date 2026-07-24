Date confirmed for CAS hearing over Senegal-Morocco AFCON final controversy

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear the Senegalese Football Federation’s (FSF) case against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) on 8 October 2026 after Senegal were stripped of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The hearing will take place behind closed doors in Lausanne, Switzerland, and bring finality to the contentious matter. CAS is the highest court able to decide whether Senegal, who claimed victory in the 2025 AFCON final, or Morocco, who were later awarded the trophy, will be the official tournament winners.

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“The FSF appeal seeks to set aside a CAF decision declaring that the Senegal national team forfeited the AFCON 2025 final and recording the Moroccan national team as the winners of the match by 3-0. The appeal requests that CAS declare the FSF winners of AFCON 2025,” CAS said in a statement on Friday.

“The parties did not agree to expedite this procedure, which is therefore following a standard timeline according to CAS procedural rules.

“The hearing date was decided after consultation with the parties, who also did not request that it be made public. This means it will take place behind closed doors.

“After the hearing, the panel will start its deliberations. At this stage, CAS cannot state when a final decision will be rendered, but it will not be on the day of the hearing.”

The AFCON final saw crowd trouble between angry Senegal fans and Moroccan authorities FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Senegal walked off the pitch during the 18 January final in Rabat after they were denied a late winner in the decider and then had a penalty awarded against them by DR Congo referee Jean-Jacques Ndala.

After a delay of around 10 minutes, the game resumed and Brahim Diaz missed the spot-kick as he attempted a ‘Panenka’-style effort.

Senegal went on to win in extra time as Pape Gueye’s superb strike handed them a 1-0 victory.

They were awarded the trophy on the night, but after a CAF Disciplinary Committee had initially handed out only fines, the organisation’s Appeals Committee stripped them of the title.

Senegal are now appealing that decision in the hope of being crowned champions again.