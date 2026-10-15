Cornelius shines as Copenhagen cruise past Braga

Andreas Cornelius was back to his best on Thursday evening in Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen got their Conference League campaign off to a terrific start when they recorded a comfortable 3-0 win at home against Portuguese outfit Braga no less thanks to a brace from former Danish international striker Andreas Cornelius.

On Thursday evening, FC Copenhagen gave evidence of their European experience in their home match against SC Braga.

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The Copenhagen side proved the most clinical in an otherwise tight contest, securing a 3-0 victory. Mohamed Elyounoussi opened the score with a scrappy goal, before substitute Andreas Cornelius sealed the win with a brace.

For much of the match against Braga—who fielded a rather subdued Jonas Wind against his former club—the sides were evenly matched.

The first half saw few chances, with both teams locked in a tactical standoff. Even so, FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Diant Ramaj was eventually called upon to make a crucial save when Braga’s Travassos broke free following a series of slick passing.

Three minutes into the second half, the breakthrough finally arrived for the home crowd at Parken.

FC Copenhagen - Braga - Match momentum Flashscore

FC Copenhagen players lined up to force the ball over the line, attempting several shots with varying degrees of success. Elyounoussi eventually hammered the ball into the roof of the net, as he celebrated his 11th goal of the season.

The home side nearly handed Braga an opening themselves following a disastrous pass by Birger Meling, but Ramaj was once again alert.

An hour in, the visitors thought they had equalized. Ricardo Horta sent a low shot into the corner of the net, but a VAR review revealed he was offside.

FC Copenhagen escaped a scare and proceeded to seal the match shortly after. Cornelius demonstrated that his striker’s instinct is still sharp, connecting with a low cross to extend the lead to 2–0.

And, shortly before the end, he even managed to chip the ball over Braga goalkeeper Bernardo for his second goal of the match.