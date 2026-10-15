Caicedo determined to reward Alonso's faith at Chelsea

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Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo wants to repay the faith shown in him by coach Xabi Alonso
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo wants to repay the faith shown in him by coach Xabi AlonsoAdrian Dennis / AFP

Moises Caicedo wants to repay the faith shown in him by Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso by becoming more of a leader on the pitch.

Caicedo started his first game under Alonso following a spell out injured in Saturday's 5-1 rout of Bournemouth.

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The 24-year-old midfielder is a member of the leadership group at the Blues' Cobham training ground but wants to make his presence felt on the pitch.

"With Xabi I am going to keep developing, for sure, and show him why he trusts me," Ecuadorian Caicedo told Chelsea's website.

"I think every coach tells me that I can improve talking on the pitch, you know? Because they know that I'm a leader, but it will be better for me if I start talking more with the players.

"I try my best, but it's not in my nature. So when I'm not able to talk, I just try to show even more.

"You learn from the previous ones, like Thiago Silva, he was an example for us.

"He tried to help us in every moment. How he was a leader here was amazing for all of us.

"Now being one of the captains is a pleasure for me, and a special feeling for my family. Even if I'm not a player who likes to talk a lot, I like to show through what I do, so others can see my example."

Chelsea, sixth in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Manchester City, travel to Everton on Saturday.

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