Belgium appoint Mark van Bommel as new head coach as Garcia replacement

Belgium have announced the appointment of Mark van Bommel, with the former Netherlands international replacing Rudi Garcia as the national team's manager.

“It is a great honour to become head coach of Belgium. I would like to thank the Royal Belgian Football Association for their confidence in me," said Van Bommel.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Belgium has outstanding players and enormous potential. Together with my coaching staff, we want to build a team that is disciplined, ambitious and brave enough to compete with the very best.

"Success is never guaranteed, but hard work, honesty and commitment are. We will give everything to help this team improve every day and make the Belgian people proud.

"I am looking forward to meeting the players, the staff and the supporters, and beginning this new chapter together.”

More to follow