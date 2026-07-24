Andrea Pirlo becomes front runner for vacant Italy head coach position

Andrea Pirlo has emerged as the favourite to become Italy's next permanent head coach.

It comes after both Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti rejected approaches from Italy's Federation, per Fabrizio Romano.

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The 47-year-old former Italy and Milan midfielder would sign on the next four years should he agree to become Italy's new head coach.

Pirlo is currently the manager of Dubai United who compete in the UAE First Division.

He has managed 11 matches, with a win percentage of 48.5%.

Having managed Juventus and Sampdoria previously, the Italian Federation believe he's now ready to take the reigns of the national team.