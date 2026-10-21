All-square after first leg as PK-35 and Jaro fight for Veikkausliiga place

It's still all to play for in the Veikkausliiga promotion/relegation play-off, as second-tier PK-35 held top-flight Jaro to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Helsinki.

PK-35 1-1 Jaro

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Jaro held out on the final day of the season for a 1-1 draw against Mariehamn that sent the Aland islanders down to the second tier, while PK-35 finished second in the Ykkosliiga behind automatically-promoted KTP.

Any worries that the home side would be overawed by the occasion were dealt with just two minutes in, when Jasper Pikkuhookana's corner was headed in at the near post by the diving Shunta Uchiyama.

Having gone into freefall in the summer, Jaro finished the campaign unbeaten in four, and they weren't prepared to lose that recent record when it mattered most, and they equalised 25 minutes later when Jesper Skau floated in a cross and Jim Myrevik headed it in despite the goalkeeper's best efforts.

During the second half, the tension of the situation appeared to be getting to both teams, as there were only two efforts on goal across the 45 minutes - from the visitors' Ville Vuorinen and Linus Zetterstrom - neither of which caused too many problems for Alex Ramula in the PK-35 goal.

The two teams will meet again in Jakobstad on 25th October, where one way or the other, the remaining place in the 2027 Veikkausliiga will be decided.

Follow the Veikkausliiga on Flashscore.