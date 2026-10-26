Alexia Putellas crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin champion, her third win Reuters

Alexia Putellas lifts the Ball d'Or Feminin Reuters / Matthew Childs

Spain ⁠midfielder Alexia Putellas was ‌presented with the ‌Ballon d'Or ‌Feminin award on ‌Monday, receiving the ‌highest individual honour in ‌women's football after ⁠another ‌season of success ​for club and ​country.

An international panel of journalists selects ⁠the ​winner, recognising the player judged to have ‌been the standout performer over the past year. Putellas won the treble with Barcelona in the ‌2025-26 campaign ​before moving to ‌Women's Super League side London City Lionesses in July. Advertisement Advertisement