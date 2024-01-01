DONE DEAL: Leganes snap up Villarreal defender Altimira

Leganes have snapped up Villarreal defender Adrià Altimira.
Altimira has moved to the Primera new-boys on-loan for the season. The deal doesn't include a permanent option.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alti will arrive at Leganes to offer his versaility as he can play at fullback and in a more advanced winger position.
The 23 year-old moves to Villarreal last year from Andorra, having also come through the Barcelona youth system.
He made his first team – and LaLiga – debut on 22 October, in the 1–1 home draw against Deportivo Alavés.