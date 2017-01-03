Select leagues English Premier League La Liga Serie A Bundesliga MLS A-League English Championship Argentine Primera División ASB Premiership Jupiler Pro League Brasileirão Série B Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Chinese Super League Eredivisie Football League One Ligue 2 Bundesliga 2 Serie B Serie C1 J-League Ligue 1 Primeira Liga Prva HNL Russian Premier League Scottish First Division Scottish Premier League Segunda División Segunda División B Superleague Greece Swiss Challenge League Swiss Super League Süper Lig

Select your favourite clubs Aalen Aarau ABC Futebol Clube Aberdeen AC Milan Adelaide United ADO Den Haag AEK AFC Bournemouth Airdrie United Ajaccio Ajax Akhisar Belediyespor Alaves Albirex Niigata Aldosivi Alloa Almeria America MG America RN Amkar Anderlecht Angers Antalyaspor Anzhi Makhachkala Argentinos Juniors Arles-Avignon Arouca Arsenal Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal Tula AS Bari Associação Académica de Coimbra Asteras Tripolis Aston Villa Atalanta Athletic Bilbao Atlético de Rafaela Atletico GO Atletico Madrid Atletico MG Atletico PR Atromitos Auckland City Aue Augsburg Auxerre Avai FC Avellino AZ Alkmaar Bahia Balikesirspor Banfield Barcelona Barcelona II Barnsley Basel Bastia Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Beijing Guoan Belenenses Belgrano Bellinzona Benfica Besiktas Biel-Bienne Bielefeld Birmingham City Blackburn Rovers Blackpool Boa Esporte Clube Boavista Boca Juniors Bochum Bologna Bolton Wanderers Bordeaux Borussia Dortmund Borussia M'gladbach Botafogo RJ Bourg-Peronnas Bradford Braga Bragantino Braunschweig Brentford Brescia Brest Brighton & Hove Albion Brisbane Roar Bristol City Bruhl Burnley Bursaspor Burton Bury Caen Cagliari Canterbury United Cardiff City Carlisle United Carpi Catania CD Nacional de Madeira Ceara Celta Vigo Celtic Central Coast Mariners Cercle Brugge Cerezo Osaka Cesena Changchun Yatai Chapecoense AF Charleroi Charlton Athletic Chateauroux Chelsea Chesterfield Chiasso Chicago Fire Chievo Verona Chivas USA Chongqing Lifan Cittadella Clermont Foot Club Brugge Colchester United Colón Colorado Rapids Columbus Crew Consadole Sapporo Cordoba Corinthians Coritiba Coventry City Cowdenbeath Crawley Town CRB Creteil Crewe Alexandra Criciuma Crotone Crucero del Norte Cruzeiro Crystal Palace CSKA Moscow Dalian Aerbin Darmstadt DC United De Graafschap Defensa y Justicia Delemont Deportivo La Coruna Derby County Dijon Dinamo Moscow Dinamo Zagreb Doncaster Rovers Duisburg Dumbarton Dundee Dundee United Dunfermline Athletic Eibar Eintracht Frankfurt Elche Empoli Entella Erciyesspor Ergotelis Eskisehirspor Espanyol Estoril-Praia Estudiantes LP Etoile Carouge Everton Evian Thonon Gaillard Excelsior Exeter City F.C. Paços de Ferreira Falkirk FC Dallas FC Dordrecht FC Heidenheim FC Krasnodar FC Ufa Fenerbahce Feyenoord Figueirense Fiorentina FK Rostov FK Rubin Kazan Flamengo Fleetwood Town Fluminense Fortuna Düsseldorf Freiburg Frosinone FSV Frankfurt Fulham Galatasaray Gamba Osaka Gaziantepspor Genclerbirligi Genk Genoa Gent Getafe GFCO Ajaccio Giannina Gil Vicente Gillingham Gimnasia Go Ahead Eagles Godoy Cruz Goias Gold Coast United Granada CF Grasshopper Greenock Morton Gremio Groningen Guangzhou Evergrande Guangzhou R&F F.C. Guimaraes Guingamp Guizhou Renhe Hajduk Split Hamburger SV Hamilton Academical Hangzhou Greentown Hannover 96 Harbin Yiteng Hartlepool United Hawkes Bay United Napier Heart of Midlothian Heerenveen Henan Jianye Heracles Hertha BSC Hibernian Hoffenheim Houston Dynamo Huddersfield Town Hull City Huracán Icasa Independiente Ingolstadt Inter Milan Internacional Inverness CT Ipswich Town Iraklis Istanbul Basaksehir Jiangsu Sainty Joinville Jubilo Iwata Juventus Kaiserslautern Kalloni Lekanopedio Karabukspor Karlsruhe Kashima Antlers Kashiwa Reysol Kasimpasa Kawasaki Frontale Kayserispor Kerkyra Kilmarnock Koln Konyaspor Kortrijk Kriens Krylya Sovetov Samara Kuban Krasnodar KV Oostende LA Galaxy Lanciano Lanús Las Palmas Latina Lausanne Sports Laval Lazio Le Havre Lecce Leeds United Leganes Leicester City Lens Levadeiakos Levante UD Leyton Orient Liaoning Hongyun Lierse Lille Liverpool Livingston Livorno Locarno Lok. Moscow Lokeren Lorient Luverdense Luzern Macae Mainz 05 Malaga Mallorca Manchester City Manchester United Maritimo Mechelen Melbourne City Melbourne Victory Mersin Idman Yurdu Metz Middlesbrough Millwall Milton Keynes Dons Modena Mogi Mirim Monaco Montpellier Montreal Impact Mordovya Moreirense Morton Motherwell Mouscron-Peruwelz Munich 1860 NAC Breda Nagoya Grampus Nancy Nantes Napoli Nautico NEC Neuchatel Xamax New England Revolution New York City FC New York Red Bulls Newcastle Jets Newcastle United Newell's Old Boys Nice Niki Volou Nimes Niort North Queensland Fury Norwich City Nottingham Forest Notts County Nueva Chicago Nurnberg Oeste FC OFI Oldham Athletic Olimpo Olympiakos Piraeus Olympique Lyon Olympique Marseille Omiya Ardija Orlando City Orleans Osasuna Osmanlispor FK Otago United Dunedin Oud-Heverlee Leuven Paderborn Padova Palermo Palmeiras Panathinaikos Panetolikos Panionios Panthrakikos PAOK Parana Clube Paris FC Parma Partick Thistle Paysandu PEC Zwolle Penafiel Perth Glory Perugia Pescara Peterborough United Philadelphia Union Platanias Ponte Preta Port Vale Portland Timbers Porto Portsmouth Portuguesa Preston North End Pro Vercelli PSG PSV Queen of South Queens Park Rangers Quilmes Racing Raith Rovers Rangers RasenBallsport Leipzig Rayo Vallecano Reading Real Betis Real Betis II Real Madrid Real Madrid II Real Salt Lake Real Sociedad Real Valladolid Real Zaragoza Red Star Rennes Rio Ave River Plate Rizespor RKC Waalwijk Rochdale Roda JC Roma Rosario Central Ross County Rotherham Sagan Tosu Sampaio Correa Sampdoria San Jose Earthquakes San Lorenzo San Martín SJ Sandhausen Sanfrecce Hiroshima Santa Cruz Santos Sao Paulo Sarmiento Sassuolo SC Cambuur Schalke 04 Scunthorpe United Seattle Sounders Servette Sevilla Shandong Luneng Shanghai East Asia FC Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Shanghai Shenxin Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Shijiazhuang Yongchang Shimizu S-Pulse Shrewsbury Shrewsbury Town Siena Sion Sivasspor Sochaux Southampton Southend Spartak Moscow Spezia Sporting Gijon Sporting Kansas City Sporting Lisbon SPVGG Greuther Fürth St Etienne St Pauli St. Gallen St. Johnstone St. Mirren St.Truiden Stade de Reims Stade Nyonnais Standard Standard Liege Stevenage Stoke City Stuttgart Sunderland Swansea City Swindon Town Sydney Sydney Rovers Team Wellington Temperley Tenerife Terek Grozny Ternana Thun Tianjin Teda Tigre Tokyo Tondela Torino Toronto FC Torpedo Moscow Tottenham Hotspur Toulouse Tours Trabzonspor Tranmere Rovers Trapani Troyes Twente Udinese Uniao da Madeira Unión Union Berlin Ural S.R Urawa Reds Utrecht Vaduz Valencia Valencia II Valenciennes Vancouver Whitecaps Varese Vasco da Gama Vegalta Sendai Vélez Sarsfield Veria Verona Vicenza Vila Nova Villarreal Vissel Kobe Vitesse Vitoria Vitoria Setubal Waasland-Beveren Waikato FC Hamilton Waitakere United Walsall Waregem Watford Wellington Phoenix Werder Bremen West Bromwich Albion West Ham United Westerlo Western Sydney Wanderers FC Wigan Athletic Wil Winterthur Wohlen Wolfsburg Wolverhampton Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers Xanthi Yeovil Town Yokohama F. Marinos Young Boys Zenit St Petersburg Zurich