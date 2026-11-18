With less than two days left until the deadline, more and more candidates are coming forward to run in the FIFA presidential election. But who are the candidates who look to take the fight to FIFA President Gianni Infantino?

Confirmed candidates

Gianni Infantino (incumbent)

He's not taking the fight to himself, but he's vying for a fourth term as FIFA president: Gianni Infantino has been the most powerful man in football for over 10 years.

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After initially taking over from the disgraced Sepp Blatter, Infantino was re-elected twice and is aiming for a third term, despite heavy outside criticism.

Gianni Infantino on stage during a World Cup play-off draw in 2025 Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

The sitting FIFA president managed to convince the FIFA Council that his first term was not a full term because it completed an interrupted ⁠⁠mandate.

It therefore does not count towards the three-term limit, the FIFA Council confirmed after a unanimous vote. Human rights group FairSquare has written to member associations urging them to declare him ineligible, while Miguel ⁠⁠Maduro, the former head of FIFA’s governance committee, argued that "the text of the provision is clear; it talks about three terms. It makes no distinction on whether these terms are complete terms or incomplete terms, four-year terms or terms that may be shorter than the four years."

Infantino's presidency has been riddled with controversy, with the latest, the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, costing the Italian-Swiss nearly heaps of support - nearly 100 FIFA members have publicly withdrawn their backing for Infantino since August 2026.

To read all about Gianni Infantino's presidency and controversies, read our full article HERE >>>

Ramon Vega

Swiss former player Ramon Vega was the first to formally announce his candidacy for the FIFA presidential election. Vega, 55, declared his intention to run for FIFA president in October and formally announced his candidacy on November 4th.

After Sepp Blatter stood down in 2015, former Spurs and Celtic defender Vega considered running as well, but ultimately decided against it. Now, he runs with an agenda that "serves football and the people who ​give the game its life."

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, Vega explained what's wrong with Infantino's reign: "There are several, but the recent period is clearly the worst chapter of all. The fundamental issues are honesty, transparency, and the integrity of football.

"These are essential pillars that cannot simply be sidelined. But the past is the past; we need to look forward. The reality is that all we ever talk about now is money, not the game of football itself, which desperately needs to be reformed."

As FIFA President, Vega would welcome dialogue to end FIFA's autocracy, while calling for responsibility for the president.

"The main point is to restructure and restore the dialogue, alongside a deep reform in FIFA's governance, focusing on proper implementation and consultation.

"Within the first 100 days, we need to bring all stakeholders to the table - players, leagues, everyone - because there has to be democratic dialogue.

"We also need to discuss the international match calendar to establish a solid foundation for the format of the game."

As of November 5th, it has not been confirmed that Vega has the required backing from five FIFA members, though Vega assured Flashscore that "the support is there."

Kozo Tashima

Honorary Japanese FA President Kozo Tashima formally announced his FIFA presidential bid on November 5th. Tashima, 68, is a long-time member of the FIFA Council, the institution's highest decision-making body, having joined in 2015.

Tashima, a 7-time Japanese international, graduated from the German Sports University Cologne and has served on the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Executive Committee.

Tashima recently resigned as JFA vice president after the AFC announced its support for sitting FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"It's not about winning or losing but about conveying to the world the honest, sound and upright attitude that Japanese football has built. What FIFA needs now are ‌these values that we ​have protected. I have decided ‌to run in order to make this appeal to the world," Tashima said after his announcement.

Tashima enjoys the full support of the JFA and at least four more FIFA members, having formally submitted his presidency bid on Wednesday, November 18th.

Kozo Tashima (R) before the FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay Photo by TAKUYA MATSUMOTO / YOMIURI / THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN VIA AFP

Philippe Diallo

On November 16th, UEFA announced it had put forward FFF President Philippe Diallo as its preferred FIFA presidential candidate. The 63-year-old Diallo has been the president of the French football federation since 2023, when he temporarily took over from the disgraced Noel Le Graet. Diallo was later elected for a four-year term in December 2024.

Diallo, a former FC Nantes academy player, led the FFF in its revolt against Gianni Infantino in September. "We believe that the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed, and that the way in which the governance of world football is envisaged no longer reflects us," Diallo said in a statement.

Diallo is backed unanimously by UEFA and its 55 members, making him the first fully confirmed candidate to run against Infantino in March.

Philippe Diallo during a FFF general meeting in June 2026 Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

Rumoured candidates

Michele Kang

The second alleged name on UEFA's list of preferred candidates is that of Michele Kang, the 67-year-old American businesswoman and owner and president of OL Lyonnes, London City Lionesses, Washington Spirit, and Olympique Lyonnais.

Kang entered women's football in 2020, becoming the majority owner of the WNSL's Spirit three years before acquiring Olympique Lyonnais' women's team and the WSL's Lionesses.

The South Korean-born entrepreneur acknowledged that she didn't know much about the sport before the USA's World Cup win in 2019: "I didn’t even know who (Lionel) Messi was. If the US women’s national team didn’t win the World Cup in 2019, there would not have been a celebration on Capitol Hill, and I would not have been invited to the reception. That’s where I first learned about the professional women’s league, as well as a team called Washington Spirit.”

Michele Kang owns several clubs in men's and women's football Photo by RICHARD PELHAM / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Her key to success is to have the right team around her, she told the Financial Times: "I didn’t know anything about football. But if there is such a thing as my secret formula, it’s to surround yourself with the best people, who are smarter than you. I hire the best coach, best general manager, technical director. If I’m gonna fiddle with their decision-making, why am I hiring them?”

Kang is often criticised as a club owner for her exorbitant spending on fees and wages, which distort the market, and multi-club ownership at the highest level.

She's also a frequent donor to US football, having donated over $50 million to support U.S. Soccer's women's and girls' programs.

Lise Klaveness

The third name on UEFA's alleged list is Lise Klaveness, the current president of the Norwegian FA (NFF). Klaveness was the first woman elected NFF President in 2022 and is a long-time opponent of Infantino.

Before becoming NFF president, Klaveness was a long-time Norwegian international, playing 73 games for the former World Cup champions. Klaveness is also a specialist in employment law, a deputy judge in the Oslo court, and a former manager board member of the Norwegian Players' Association.

Lise Klaveness during a press conference of the NFF Photo by AMANDA PEDERSEN GISKE / NTB / AFP

Klaveness criticised FIFA and Infantino for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ supporters in the Gulf state, questioned the bidding process for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which she said heavily favoured Saudi Arabia, called for the abolition of the FIFA Peace Prize in April 2026, led widespread outrage over FIFA's decision to overturn USA striker Folarin Balogun's suspension for the round of 16 at the World Cup, and took the forefront in UEFA's opposition to the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

The Times and L'Equipe revealed that Klaveness was on UEFA's list, but the NFF President herself was not sure about running for FIFA president just yet, she told The Guardian.

"My name has come up a few times, and I take it as a sign that people are concerned about governance because we have been very outspoken about governance.

"We’ve had a role internationally that is not the most efficient way to get votes. I think we’ve been very outspoken, so this time around I don’t think that would be a possibility for me, and it’s not been a real subject for me either.”

FAQ

When is the deadline for potential FIFA presidential candidates?

The deadline for FIFA presidential candidates to officially submit their bid, backed by five FIFA members, is 23.59 CEST on Wednesday, November 18th.

What do FIFA presidential candidates need for an official bid?

Per the FIFA Statutes, candidates for the FIFA presidential election need the backing of five of the 211 FIFA members before they can officially enter.

When is the FIFA presidential election?

The FIFA presidential election will be held during the 77th FIFA Congress on Thursday, March 18th.

Who are the confirmed candidates for the FIFA presidential election?

As of November 18th, sitting FIFA president Gianni Infantino, former Swiss defender Ramon Vega, former JFA President Kozo Tashima, and current FFF President Philippe Diallo are the only candidates with confirmed bids.

Could Gianni Infantino lose the FIFA presidential election?

Gianni Infantino could lose the election, though it's looking unlikely, with the AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, and OFC having confirmed their backing of the sitting president. As of November 5th, more than 120 of FIFA's 211 members have confirmed their support for Infantino.