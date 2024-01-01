Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis: Prem debut everything I expected

Southampton's defeat to Newcastle United will push them to do even better next time around, insists defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Saints had a man advantage for a majority of the game at St. James’ Park at the weekend.

However, they lost 1-0 and were left to regret a lot of missed chances in the contest.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, youngster Harwood-Bellis said: “This is something I’ve waited a year for. As I’ve said before, I felt as though I was ready for it at the start of last season.

“It was everything I expected it to be and more and the way we played helped. From the outside there were people wondering if the way the gaffer wants to play will work.

“We knew. I’m not saying we knew it was going to be easy - we knew we had to be on it with the way they play. If we do, it’s going to work.