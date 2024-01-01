Tribal Football
Granovskaia says Tuchel "knows trophies" as she supports England appointment
Former Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia has thrown her weight in support of Thomas Tuchel.

The German has taken over as the new England men’s team head coach until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel is the first German to hold the position and is a contentious appointment, with many pundits saying the Three Lions should have hired an English coach.

Taking to Instagram, Granovskaia wrote: "Thomas knows trophies,” alongside an image of the pair with the Champions League trophy. 

"Congratulations TT and England. World Cup 2026 just got more exciting!"

