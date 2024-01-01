Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff this summer

Robertson set to leave Man City for Cardiff this summer

Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson is leaving the club on a permanent basis.

He is set to sign for Wales-based team Cardiff City, who play in the English Championship.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Mirror, the Australian international is signing in a deal worth £1 million plus a significant sell-on clause.

The 21-year-old did enjoy a successful loan spell at Portsmouth last term, playing 23 times.

While Pompey wanted him back, they appear to have lost out to Cardiff in the sweepstakes to sign Robertson.