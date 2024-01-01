Norwich sign Villa star after impressive loan

Championship side Norwich City have signed Aston Villa defender Ben Chrisene.

The Canaries have secured the 20-year-old on a four year contract, which can be extended to a fifth year.

Chrisene was on loan at Blackburn Rovers during the second half of last season.

"Ben is an exciting young player with lots of potential and further room for development," said Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper.

"I’ve spoken to the head coach about what he wants to do. I’m really looking forward to working with him," Chrisene told the club website.

"I feel I’ve still got a lot to learn but hopefully it gels pretty quickly and we can hit the ground running.”