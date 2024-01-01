Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Heckingbottom appointed as Preston North End manager

Heckingbottom appointed as Preston North End manager
Heckingbottom appointed as Preston North End manager
Heckingbottom appointed as Preston North End managerAction Plus
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has found a new position with Preston North End.

Heckingbottom has been appointed as the new head coach of the Championship club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is taking over from Ryan Lowe, who lost his job after they lost to Sheffield United in the opening matchday.

"It's a club I know well for lots of reasons and a league I know well, so it was a pretty easy decision," Heckingbottom told the club website.

"Experience is key. Knowing the players helps, and then having success in this league helps, so we know what it takes to compete.

"We know what it takes to do well and you can give that clear direction to try and get there, and that's the aim.

"The short-term goals are to get back on track. Longer term, we want to be a really, really competitive team in this league."

Mentions
World ChampionshipHeckingbottom PaulLowe RyanPrestonSheffield UtdChampionship
Related Articles
Lowe steps down from Preston via mutual agreement
Ipswich interested in towering Sheffield United defender this summer
DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden