Heckingbottom appointed as Preston North End manager

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has found a new position with Preston North End.

Heckingbottom has been appointed as the new head coach of the Championship club.

He is taking over from Ryan Lowe, who lost his job after they lost to Sheffield United in the opening matchday.

"It's a club I know well for lots of reasons and a league I know well, so it was a pretty easy decision," Heckingbottom told the club website.

"Experience is key. Knowing the players helps, and then having success in this league helps, so we know what it takes to compete.

"We know what it takes to do well and you can give that clear direction to try and get there, and that's the aim.

"The short-term goals are to get back on track. Longer term, we want to be a really, really competitive team in this league."