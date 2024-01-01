Davis could leave Ipswich for Turkish giant this summer

Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis could be set for a move away from the club.
The talented flier, who managed 18 assists in the Championship last term, is wanted by Galatasaray.
Per A Spor in Turkey, the Istanbul-based team are ready to put in an offer to sign Davis permanently.
They have reached out to Ipswich in the hopes of striking a deal that is reasonable for all parties.
Ipswich do have an option to extend Davis’ contract by a further year, as it presently expires in the summer of 2025.