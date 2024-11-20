Nicol says Gravenberch has been Liverpool's most important player so far this season

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been named their most important player so far this term.

That is the view of former great Steve Nicol, who knows what it means to be part of a trophy winning Reds team.

Advertisement Advertisement

After failing to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer, Reds boss Arne Slot used Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder and the Dutchman has not looked back since.

“It’s the importance that he’s (had)," 1984 European Cup winner Nicol told ESPN.

“I mean, we’re basically looking at a team who looked as though they had absolutely a big hole in the middle of the park that had to be filled.

"They tried to make a couple of signings in that particular area, didn’t work out and so Gravenberch started.

“Absolutely I would argue that, without Gravenberch, Liverpool might not be top of the league, let me put it that way, how important he’s been.

“No, I thought it was dead simple really (to pick Gravenberch as Liverpool's best player so far). I thought it was straightforward.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play