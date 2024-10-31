Dalot says Man Utd wanted to send a message with Leicester win

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot believes they were determined to put things right in midweek.

The Red Devils beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup fourth round after a difficult few days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Coach Erik ten Hag lost his job on Monday, with assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy serving as interim boss for this game.

"I think it was the message that we wanted to send after a defeat and a tough week," Dalot told MUTV.

"That was the minimum that we could show for ourselves and for our fans.

"I think they enjoyed tonight and we did as well. We scored a lot of goals, some good goals, and it was a good night at Old Trafford."