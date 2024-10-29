Arteta gives crucial update on injured Arsenal defender: it doesn't look bad at all

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given an update on Gabriel and Jurrien Timber this week as the club prepares for a Carabao Cup clash against Preston North End.

The pair were forced off in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium which comes at the worst time for the Gunners as they looked to enter an injury crisis.

However, Arteta has given a positive update on Gabriel as he looks to return before the Newcastle United clash at the weekend.

“We are still assessing him. It doesn't look bad at all. It was much better the next day. He has done some tests.”

On Timber, Arteta admitted he was fine and could be in contention for Saturday where Arsenal look to bounce back in this seasons title race.

“Jurrien is fine. He has been out for a while. He was tired, he could not continue the game."

Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both out with knee issues meaning this news has come at the perfect time for Arteta’s side who look to have a lot more cover defensively.