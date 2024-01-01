Zirkzee says his debut goal against Fulham "was just perfect"

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is enjoying his big moment for now.

The Netherlands star signed for the Red Devils from Bologna in the summer.

He had previously been at Euro 2024 with his country, while he has since scored in his first start for his nation in a Nations League game in September.

"Well, I'm just very thankful that it's happened. Now, it's on to the next one, then on to the next one," he told United Review.

"You can't really hang in the past for too long."

He added on his first United goal against Fulham: "To get that first goal in front of the home fans, get the win, it was just perfect."

"I had some food and went to bed afterwards," the Dutchman told club media about his celebrations after that game.

"It was pretty late! I was with my dad and one of my best friends, so I just relaxed and had some sleep afterwards."