Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job

Watkins says he respects Carsley's tactics at England

Watkins says he respects Carsley's tactics at England
Watkins says he respects Carsley's tactics at EnglandAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins admits that he had no problems with England interim boss Lee Carsley.

Some pundits felt that Watkins was unlucky not to start for the Three Lions against Greece in the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Harry Kane was rested for the game, but England chose to go with a strikerless formation instead.

“He explained to me that he was trying something different. I was all for it, we’ve got so many good players,” Watkins admitted.

“He wanted to try something different but explained that he didn’t have too much time.

“I think the best example is (how) Liverpool and (Roberto) Firmino played, he was like a false nine and they got it spot on, to be fair.

“Obviously it can work but I feel like they are training together every day, you need maybe a little bit more time.

“We have definitely got the players to do it.”

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueWatkins OllieCarsley LeeKane HarryCevoli RobertoAston VillaWuhan Three TownsPremier League
Related Articles
Shearer says Villa striker Watkins will be "absolutely raging" after not starting for England
Villa Park was heaving: Why Duran's Bayern stunner was all about sheer belief
Kane praises Martinez for his amazing Villa performance