Villa set to miss crucial midfielder who has dropped out of Belgium squad

Aston Villa have been dealt a major fitness blow ahead of the return of club action.

The Midlands club’s midfielder Amadou Onana was forced to leave the Belgium camp this week.

Onana, who has been nearly ever present this season, did not play in their Nations League game against Israel on Sunday.

The Belgian FA stated: “Onana, Lukaku, De Cuyper, Lavia and Theate are not fit for the game against Israel and left the squad.”

Whether Onana has a serious injury is not yet known, but he may only have been removed from the firing line due to a precaution.

International managers have been working with clubs to ensure players are not overtaxed due to the congested fixture list.