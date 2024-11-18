Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim

Villa set to miss crucial midfielder who has dropped out of Belgium squad

Ansser Sadiq
Villa set to miss crucial midfielder who has dropped out of Belgium squad
Villa set to miss crucial midfielder who has dropped out of Belgium squadAction Plus
Aston Villa have been dealt a major fitness blow ahead of the return of club action.

The Midlands club’s midfielder Amadou Onana was forced to leave the Belgium camp this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Onana, who has been nearly ever present this season, did not play in their Nations League game against Israel on Sunday.

The Belgian FA stated: “Onana, Lukaku, De Cuyper, Lavia and Theate are not fit for the game against Israel and left the squad.”

Whether Onana has a serious injury is not yet known, but he may only have been removed from the firing line due to a precaution.

International managers have been working with clubs to ensure players are not overtaxed due to the congested fixture list.

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueOnana AmadouDe Cuyper MaximLukaku RomeluTheate ArthurLavia RomeoAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Arteta dealt another huge injury blow as Arsenal winger set to miss Forest clash
Liverpool release statement as Van Dijk drops out of Netherlands squad
Aston Villa fullback Digne: Victory in Italy sets standard for this France team